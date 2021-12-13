Auburn quarterback with ties to FSU assistant coach enters transfer portal

The amount of talent available in the Transfer Portal has only continued to rise over the past two and a half weeks. Florida State is evaluating multiple options out of the portal after having plenty of success with transfers during head coach Mike Norvell's two years in Tallahassee.

One position that the coaching staff might be looking to upgrade during the offseason is the quarterback room. Rising redshirt junior Jordan Travis finished off the 2021 season strong and looks to be the clear starter heading into 2022. However, there's not a ton of depth behind him. The Seminoles are projected to enter next season with just three scholarship quarterbacks; Travis, Tate Rodemaker, and true freshman AJ Duffy.

A new option with ties to Florida State offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham entered the portal on Sunday night. Auburn legacy quarterback Bo Nix is looking for a new home after announcing his decision via Instagram.

"I have loved Auburn since I knew Auburn. All I ever wanted to do was win a championship for Auburn. I can truthfully say I have given everything I have for that goal and I have played in so many amazing games because of it. Auburn has allowed me to fulfill my lifelong dream of playing in Jordan-Hare and wearing the AU on my helmet. It has allowed me to compete in the SEC and be a part of some historical atmospheres. With that being said, when I came to Auburn I planned on doing two things. I wanted to play football and graduate. I was fortunate enough to do both.

"I have made so many decisions for Auburn, now it's time to do what's best for me. It's time that I move on to the next chapter in my life. To reach further goals I have decided it's best to be a grad transfer and find a new start somewhere else. I make this decision with a heavy heart and a lot of growing pains. A wise man once told me 'in order to be great we have to take risks.' I don't know what the next chapter of my life looks like, but I do know that whatever it is, God has ordered my steps and he has a plan for me like he does for everyone else."

"I'm going to miss the moments I had as an Auburn Tiger. To my teammates, my coaches and my friends who have been a part of this journey and been with me along the way, thank you. I got the experience of a lifetime and I have accomplished my goal. I believe Auburn is a special place and it will be when we work together. Because I believe in these things, I will always believe in Auburn and I'll always love it. War Eagle!"

Nix had the best season of his Auburn career when Dillingham was his offensive coordinator and quarterback's coach in 2019. Then a true freshman, he completed 57.6% of his passes for 2542 yards with 16 touchdowns to six interceptions. He helped lead the Tigers to an Iron Bowl victory over Alabama to conclude the regular season. Nix has thrown 23 touchdowns to 10 interceptions over the past two seasons without Dillingham.

The Alabama native suffered a foot injury that forced him to miss the final two games of the 2021 season. He ends his career at Auburn sitting in the top-five in school history in passing yards and passing touchdowns.

Would Nix be interested in competing for a starting opportunity at Florida State? It remains to be seen.

His former head coach at Auburn, Gus Malzahn, is now at UCF. The Knights will also be looking for a new starting signal-caller after Dillon Gabriel entered the portal in late November.

NoleGameday will continue to provide updates on the transfer portal and potential fits for Florida State.

