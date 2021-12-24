BREAKING: Florida State lands Arizona State wide receiver transfer

The Seminoles land their second transfer wide receiver in five days.

After exiting the Early Signing Period with no wide receiver signees, Florida State has landed two wideouts in the last five days.

On Sunday, Oregon transfer Mycah Pittman committed to the Seminoles. It was a good start but the coaching staff wanted at least one more and they got their holiday wish on Christmas eve eve.

Former Arizona State wide receiver Johnny Wilson entered the Transfer Portal earlier this week. On Thursday night, Wilson announced his commitment to Florida State.

The California native signed with the Sun Devils out of high school as a highly regarded recruit. However, he only appeared in eight games over his two seasons with Arizona State. He recorded 18 total catches for 243 yards and one touchdown.

With that being said, Wilson has a ton of potential with his frame and skill set. He stands at 6-foot-7, 230-pounds and instantly becomes the largest wide receiver on Florida State's roster. Five of the Seminoles seven scholarship receivers (not counting Wilson and Pittman) stand at 6-foot-2 or taller. Head coach Mike Norvell clearly has a type.

Norvell's ties to the west coast pay off with the commitment of Wilson. Fellow transfer Mycah Pittman was also recruiting Wilson to join him in Tallahassee.

It's possible that Florida State looks to add a third transfer wide receiver. The top option would be Syracuse transfer Taj Harris.

