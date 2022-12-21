Five-star wide receiver officially signs Letter of Intent to Florida State

There's not going to be an Early Signing Period surprise surrounding Florida State's top recruit in the 2023 class.

Seminole fans have stayed on their toes over the last few weeks after dealing with the Travis Hunter dilemma a year ago. However, late pushes from Texas A&M, Miami, and Colorado weren't enough to make five-star wide receiver Hykeem Williams reconsider his commitment to Florida State.

On Wednesday afternoon, the program officially announced the addition of Williams. He's the highest-ranked wide receiver to sign with the Seminoles since George Campbell in 2015. Williams is the first five-star prospect to join FSU from the high school level under head coach Mike Norvell.

This is a massive win on the recruiting trail for the Seminoles over multiple programs that are competitive in the NIL market. Williams is one of the top wide receivers in the country and could develop into a mismatch nightmare at Florida State. His ability to make plays and contested catches in traffic gives him the potential to instantly get into the rotation despite the number of players returning to the team in 2023.

One reason that he never wavered in his pledge to Florida State was due to his relationship with wide receivers coach Ron Dugans. The two have built a bond that Williams didn't have with any other coach in his recruitment.

"We've built that bond. We're from the same place, same environment," Williams said. "Knowing where we come from, knowing what we've been through and knowing what we've got in us. I think if you meet someone that's where you're from and been through what you've been through, ya'll will be able to relate a lot easier."

Williams is set to enroll in Tallahassee in January. He'll have an opportunity to participate in the Tour of Duty and spring practice with the Seminoles.

The 6-foot-3, 200-pound wide receiver is regarded as the No. 15 overall prospect, the No. 3 WR, and the No. 4 recruit in the state of Florida in the 2023 class according to 247Sports.

As of now, Florida State holds 16 commitments in its 2023 class, which ranks No. 16 overall in the country according to 247Sports.

As of now, Florida State holds 16 commitments in its 2023 class, which ranks No. 16 overall in the country according to 247Sports.

