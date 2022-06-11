Florida State lands daily double in safety Quindarrius Jones

The Seminoles reeled in their second commitment of the day in an under-the-radar safety.

Following nearly two months without a commitment, Florida State landed a daily double on Saturday. Earlier in the afternoon, Junior College defensive end Jaden Jones announced his decision to pledge to the Seminoles.

A few hours later, 2023 safety Quindarrius Jones followed that up with his own commitment to Florida State. Jones attended the Elite Prospect Camp last weekend and earned an offer a few days after the event.

To this point in his recruitment, Florida State is the lone school to offer Jones a scholarship. He spent ample time with defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson last weekend.

While participating in the Elite Camp, the Mississippi native was one of the more impressive defensive backs in attendance. His performance clearly made the Seminoles feel comfortable with going all in and accepting his commitment.

The 6-foot-2, 187-pound safety is unranked in the 2023 class according to 247Sports. He becomes the eighth commitment for Florida State in the class, which ranks No. 26 in the country. Jones is the first defensive back to commit to the Seminoles this cycle.

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the summer.



