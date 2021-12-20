Florida State Seminoles extend offer to 2022 wide receiver

The Early Signing Period was not very fruitful to Florida State at wide receiver. The Seminoles had two commitments going into last week but saw Travis Hunter and Devaughn Mortimer both flip their commitments. The coaching staff still has a shot at top wide receiver Kevin Coleman in January but it's not certain.

While hitting the transfer portal, where Florida State recently landed former Oregon wide receiver Mycah Pittman, the Seminoles will continue to evaluate unsigned players in the 2022 class.

On Monday afternoon, the 'Noles offered wide receiver Charles Robertson out of the Boot State. Area recruiter and running backs coach, David Johnson, is handling Robertson's recruitment.

Robertson has been committed to Louisiana since August. Interestingly enough, former Louisiana head coach Billy Napier is now in Gainesville with the Gators. He did not sign with a school during the Early Signing Period and appears to be weighing his options. According to his social media, Robertson also holds offers from South Alabama, Lousiana Tech, and Tulane.

The Lousiana native is a potential diamond in the rough after having a breakout senior season. Robertson caught 63 passes for 1183 yards (18.8 YPC) and 13 touchdowns in 15 games. To conclude his high school career, he helped lead Zachary High School to an undefeated record and a state championship.

It's imperative for Florida State to bring in at least one to two high school receivers and a minimum of two out of the transfer portal. The room needs an influx of talent, and fast.

NoleGameday has reached out to Robertson for his comments on the offer. We will continue to track and keep up with his growing recruitment ahead of National Signing Day in February.

