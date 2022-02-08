FSU makes top-eight for talented 2023 wide receiver

The 2023 wide receiver target is a former teammate of Florida State linebacker Omar Graham Jr.

The return of the offseason means recruiting is in full swing. Despite February's dead period, Florida State is already preparing for its junior day on March 5.

READ MORE: Florida State bringing in a talented 2022 class of preferred walk-ons

On Monday night, 2023 wide receiver target Hykeem Williams released his top-eight and the Seminoles made the list. Alabama, Georgia, Miami, Ohio State, Rutgers, Texas A&M, and USC were also included.

Williams was last in Tallahassee in September to watch Florida State take on Notre Dame. According to a source close to his recruitment, he will return to campus on March 5 to unofficially visit for the Seminoles' junior day.

READ MORE: Top four Florida State transfers to make an impact in 2022

The Florida native has ties to the program through 2022 linebacker signee Omar Graham Jr. Williams and Graham were teammates at Stranahan High School and are close friends. 2023 commitment and quarterback, Chris Parson, has also been recruiting Williams to join him with the Seminoles.

One contender to watch for Williams is rival Miami. He has visited the Hurricanes seven times since the fall, including on January 22.

Florida State has been recruiting Williams since offering him in January 2021.

READ MORE: Top 2023 wide receiver planning visit to Florida State

Keep up with NoleGameday for news on Florida State's recruiting efforts throughout the coming months.

What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!



Follow Dustin Lewis on Twitter

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook