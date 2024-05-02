2025 NFL Mock Draft Predicts Two Top Five Picks for Georgia
2025 NFL mock drafts are already rolling out and one from ESPN has two Georgia Bulldogs being taken in the first five picks and three going in the first round.
The 2024 NFL draft just finished last weekend but it's never too early to start looking ahead at the next potential draft pick. The Georgia Bulldogs have had more players drafted into the NFL than any other program in the sport, and their 2025 class could be absolutely loaded. Some NFL draft analysts believe Georgia could have two players off the board within the first five picks next year.
ESPN's Jordan Reid released a 2025 NFL mock draft for the first round and he had three Bulldogs not only going in the first round but within the first 15 picks of the draft. He had quarterback Carson Beck going number one overall to the New York Giants, EDGE Mykel Williams going second overall to the Washington Commanders and safety Malaki Starks going 14th overall to the Indianapolis Colts.
There have only ever been three programs in NFL draft history to have both the first and second overall picks in the draft: Michigan State 1967, Nebraska 1984 and Penn State 2000. The Bulldogs recently had a defensive player go that high in the draft as Travon Walker was the first overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft. Reid mentioned he thinks Williams could be the first overall pick as well, but two players to start the draft would be quite the accomplishment for the Bulldogs.
As for Beck's draft status, Reid said Beck was his fourth quarterback on the 2024 NFL draft board and was trending towards becoming a top 50 player in this year's draft before Beck announced he was coming back for another season. The hype is certainly starting to build around the Georgia quarterback. Preseason Heisman favorite, potential number one overall pick and the expectation that Georgia makes a run at the national title.
It's setting up to be a football season that Georgia fans will remember for a long time coming.
