Alabama Football Players to Know for this Georgia Football Showdown

The Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide have another showdown on Saturday, and it is back in Tuscaloosa for the first time since 2024.

Kirby Smart and Kalen DeBoer are facing off for the fourth time. DeBoer snagged the first two regular season wins. Smart and the Dawgs finally beat Alabama in Atlanta last December for the SEC Championship. It was the fifth time over the last 15 years that the two programs faced off in the conference championship, and the first time in that span that Georgia got the better of the Tide there.

These are different teams than even the ones that took the field against one another 10 months ago. Here are a few people to know in this matchup:

Alabama Wide Receiver Lotzeir Brooks

Germie Bernard left for the NFL. He was the reliable weapon for Ty Simpson last year. Ryan Coleman-Williams is back to what he looked like in 2024 - very dangerous.

His new running mate is Brooks. Quarterback Keelon Russell loves to target Brooks over the top, as the slender sophomore has the speed to beat secondaries. Brooks leads Alabama with 21 catches on the season. He has turned those into 352 yards and a score. He has a 40-yard, 75-yard and 50-yard reception in each of the last three games. He has produced at least one explosive play in every game this season.

Georgia’s secondary will have its hands full. There has been a legit WR1 in the last three contests to face, but there are two of them on the Crimson Tide.

Alabama Linebacker Yhonzae Pierre

Pierre is perhaps the most gifted of Alabama’s edge rushers. Not too dissimilar from Chris Cole, Pierre is used in more than one way. He is the most experienced Alabama player that it returned in its front seven this season.

Pierre already has 1.5 sacks, two pass deflections and housed an interception for a touchdown. He is one of the primary disruptors. Eyes need to be on No. 0.

Alabama Running Backs Trae’shawn Brown and EJ Crowell

Brown and Crowell are a pair of true freshmen running backs that have made a big difference for Alabama. The Tide ran for a measly 104 yards per game last year. They’ve upped that number to 186.4 yards through five games in this campaign. A lot of that has to do with the addition of these two freshmen.

Daniel Hill is Alabama’s leading rusher, but these two have been very important and explosive.

Brown has toted the rock 42 times for 211 yards and a team-leading five touchdowns. He was the guy Alabama rocked with last week against Mississippi State when Hill coughed the football up twice in the early going.

Crowell has been the most explosive of the three. He has been working through injuries, but he is averaging 7.8 yards per carry and logged Alabama’s longest run by a tailback this season at 39 yards.