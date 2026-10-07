Georgia Football Players have "Sour Taste" with Alabama Football

The Georgia Bulldogs will travel to Tuscaloosa, AL to take on the Alabama Crimson Tide in what is a battle of college football juggernauts.

This matchup typically is just that, and there is a legitimate argument that the Dawgs and the Tide are the two best teams in college football right now. Most of the games between these two programs over the last 15 years have been epic.

The last time this game was in Tuscaloosa was just two years ago in September of the 2024 season. That game produced one of the classic college football games of this century.

Kalen DeBoer grabbed his first signature win as Alabama’s head coach, and Kirby Smart’s record against Alabama continued to get worse, even with the retirement of Nick Saban.

Between Jalen Milroe’s dual-threat display and Carson Beck’s turnover fest, Alabama jumped out to a 30-7 lead. Georgia miraculously fought back to take a 34-33 lead with about 2 and a half minutes left in the game. Ryan Williams scored the game-winner on the next play, one of the most impressive plays in a long time.

That game left a “sour taste” in Georgia starting left tackle Earnest Greene III’s mouth.

“I kind of got a sour taste in my mouth, last time I was in this stadium in ’24, we got off to a slow start,” Greene said on Monday.

Georgia’s team has morphed a lot over the last two seasons, but there are plenty of players and some starters that were in Tuscaloosa for that game. Lawson Luckie, Greene and Raylen Wilson are a handful of the starters from that team. Gunner Stockton, Drew Bobo, Nate Frazier and many others were of course there.

These games are what makes the college football season special, and the fifth year player Greene has been around long enough to know that.

“They’re (Alabama) definitely good players, you come to Georgia for games like this against guys like this,” Greene said, “so I’m looking forward to the opportunity to play against good players, and make sure we take care of what we’ve got to take care of and neutralize them.”

Greene, per usual, was very calm and confident when he spoke with the media on Monday. He can be pretty short winded with many answers, but they are almost always with great thought. He wasn’t as confident with any answer as he was when he was talking about his starting quarterback, Gunner Stockton, who is playing in Bryant-Denny Stadium for the first time.

“I wouldn’t go to war with anyone else in America, I truly believe that,” Greene said. “The way he prepares day in and day out for games like this, I’m just happy I get to block for a guy like that.”

Coach Smart was also very calm both on Monday and right after the win over Vanderbilt on Saturday. On the outside, this is just another game for Georgia.