Georgia vs Presbyterian Final Score: UGA Gets Back On Track

Kolby Branch shined as the Georgia Bulldogs run-ruled Presbyterian Tuesday afternoon 16-2.

Georgia's Kolby Branch (9) scores a run during a NCAA Athens Regional baseball game against UNCW in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, June 1, 2024. Georgia won 11-2.
Georgia's Kolby Branch (9) scores a run during a NCAA Athens Regional baseball game against UNCW in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, June 1, 2024. Georgia won 11-2. / Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK

Presbyterian took an early 1-0 lead in the top of the first with a sacrifice fly from Jake Randolph. The Bulldogs answered quickly as Ryan Black homered to lead off the bottom of the first. Black has started to heat up as of late after returning from injury two weeks ago.

RBI singles from Ryan Black and Ryland Zaborowski in the bottom of the second gave Georgia a 3-1 lead. Zaborowski crushed a solo home run in the bottom of the fifth, giving him his second RBI on the day. 

The sixth inning was a huge one for UGA. Christian Adams singled to lead off the frame, followed by back-to-back homers from Kolby Branch and Devin Obee to make the score 8-1. 

Nolan McCarthy drew an RBI walk with the bases loaded later in the sixth, setting the stage for Kolby Branch. Branch launched his second home run of the inning, a grand slam, into the parking lot. The Bulldog shortstop went 3-4 with seven RBIs. 

Georgia will be back at Foley Field on Friday at 6 pm for the series opener against #1 Arkansas.

Austin Mixon is currently a senior in the sports management program at the University of Georgia. Austin is passionate about delivering insightful information about college sports and he will do so by covering primarily basketball and baseball as an intern.

