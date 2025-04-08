Georgia vs Presbyterian Final Score: UGA Gets Back On Track
Kolby Branch shined as the Georgia Bulldogs run-ruled Presbyterian Tuesday afternoon 16-2.
Presbyterian took an early 1-0 lead in the top of the first with a sacrifice fly from Jake Randolph. The Bulldogs answered quickly as Ryan Black homered to lead off the bottom of the first. Black has started to heat up as of late after returning from injury two weeks ago.
RBI singles from Ryan Black and Ryland Zaborowski in the bottom of the second gave Georgia a 3-1 lead. Zaborowski crushed a solo home run in the bottom of the fifth, giving him his second RBI on the day.
The sixth inning was a huge one for UGA. Christian Adams singled to lead off the frame, followed by back-to-back homers from Kolby Branch and Devin Obee to make the score 8-1.
Nolan McCarthy drew an RBI walk with the bases loaded later in the sixth, setting the stage for Kolby Branch. Branch launched his second home run of the inning, a grand slam, into the parking lot. The Bulldog shortstop went 3-4 with seven RBIs.
Georgia will be back at Foley Field on Friday at 6 pm for the series opener against #1 Arkansas.
