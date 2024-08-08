Charlie Condon Off to a Hot Start in Minor Leagues with Colorado Rockies
Former Georgia baseball star Charlie Condon is already off to a scorching hot start in the minor leagues with the Colorado Rockies.
Former Georgia baseball and college baseball star Charlie Condon has his professional baseball debut a couple of days ago and he's already off to a scorching hot start. The Colorado Rockies elected to take the former Bulldog with the third overall pick in the MLB draft. He was then given the biggest signing bonus in MLB draft hisotry, and he has been showing why with his new team.
In his second game on Wednesday with the Spokane Indians, the High-A affiliate of the Rockies, Condon went 4-5 at the plate, with a double, a stolen base and a moon shot of a home run. His first professional home run and RBI. A fantastic start to Condon's journey to becoming an MLB baseball player and if he keeps playing like that it won't be a very long journey.
Condon played a massive role in Georgia's successful season in 2024 under head coach Wes Johnson in his first year as the Bulldogs' head man. Georgia hosted both the regional and super regional rounds this year and came just one game short of making the trip to Omaha after losing to North Carolina State. He took home the Dick Howser Trophy, The Golden Spikes Award and was awarded first-team All-American honors following the season.
Last season, Condon broke the NCAA BBCOR home run record with 37 total on the season. He led the nation in both home runs and batting average. In Georgia's last game of the season, Condon went yard in his final at-bat as a Bulldog to add to the tally one last time. He finished his last two seasons with 62 home runs, 145 RBI and a .410 batting average.
Condon is recognized as one of the more impactful stories in college baseball history. He started his college career as a walk-on after receiving no major offers coming out of high school. He redshirted his first year at Georgia while playing in the summer league to help earn his spot on the team and focused on adding weight to his frame. After his true freshman season, Condon was awarded a scholarship and the rest is history. A high school recruit with not a single D1 offer turned into a top-five pick in the MLB draft.
