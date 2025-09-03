Punches Thrown By Rockies, Giants in Heated Altercation After Rafael Devers Home Run
One of the lesser-discussed NL West rivalries had its moment on Tuesday night, as things got heated between the Giants and Rockies during their game at Coors Field.
During the top of the first inning, before a single out had even been recorded in the game, Rafael Devers parked a ball into the right field seats off of Kyle Freeland. The two-run shot opened the scoring, and also seemed to open some emotions between the two sides.
It's unclear what prompted it, but Devers began shouting at Freeland while heading towards first base. He continued to shout at the Rockies pitcher once he reached the base, and from there, things escalated quickly. The benches cleared and punches were thrown from players on both sides, as a sea of players and coaches collided in the infield.
Have a look at the melee:
It certainly seemed to catch the broadcast off guard, as things went from a few choice words to some fisticuffs in the infield in a matter of seconds.
Devers was so enraged he didn't even round the bases after his two-run shot, instead getting into it with Freeland. Eventually, he was told to finish rounding the bases to complete his home run before play resumed.
After the dust settled on the skirmish, discipline was handed out by the umpires, and three players were ejected, including Willy Adames and Matt Chapman from the Giants, and Freeland from Colorado. Freeland was replaced on the mound by Antonio Senzatela.