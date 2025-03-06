Georgia Baseball Bats Have Them Escape Midweek Matchup vs Georgia State
The Georgia Bulldogs improved to (15-1) on Wednesday afternoon thanks to a pair of homers from Robbie Burnett and a hot lineup as they escape Georgia State by a final score of
The Georgia Bulldogs wasted no time jumping onto in-state foe Georgia State during their midweek matchup. It was a first inning pair of homers from Robbie Burnett and Tre Phelps that opened up a (3-0) first inning lead.
The Dawgs tacked on another two runs in the bottom of the second inning thanks to even more two-out timely hitting from Slate Alford to go up (5-0) to open the contest. However, the lead didn't hold.
Starting Pitching had been the primary concern entering Wednesday's matchup with Georgia State. The Bulldogs' bullpen has been stout throughout the first 15 games of the season, bolstered by Brian Curley as one of the sport's emerging closers. It's been explosive start from opposing lineups, forcing the Bulldogs to play from behind that have been the issue.
RHP, TJ Quinn got the ball Wednesday afternoon, and he got off to a good start, throwing two scoreless innings before he was replaced by RHP, Wyatt Land. And it all went downhill from there.
Land then issued a lead-off walk and a double down the right-field line. A single in the next at-bat allowed the first Panther's run of the game. After another walk to load the bases, Wes Johnson was forced to go the pin for RHP, Paul Farley, to attempt to stop the bleeding. Farley then made an error on a dribbler back to the mound, then issued a two RBI double into right center to bring the score to (5-4).
A bunt single issued to the next Panther scored the tying run in the third in what was a nightmare inning for the Bulldogs. Justin Bryd then entered the game, the third Bulldogs pitcher of the inning. After issuing a walk, Byrd then gave up a Grand Slam to bring the inning run total to (9) runs with just one out.
Dawgs Bats Battle Back - Final Score (16-10_
The Dawgs bats answered right back in the bottom of the third, scoring three thanks to SS, Kolby Branch's first homer of the season. A walk and hit by pitch brought OF, Robbie Burnett to the plate with two outs, and he walked to load the bases, but a fly out from Hunter ended the streak.
Georgia would tack on three more runs in the bottom of the fourth to regain the lead thanks to a three-run homerun from DH, Zabrowski, with insurance added from a Robbie Burnett home run in the 5th.
A bases-loaded, two-out, two-strike double by Tre Phelps into deep center field cleared the loaded bases for an added another three runs to extend Georgia's lead.
After a slow start to the season, Tre Phelps extends his hitting streak to ten games with his first inning home run.
