Georgia Baseball Headed to Austin To Take on Texas Longhorns
The Georgia Bulldogs are the No. 3-ranked team in College Baseball as they head to Austin, Texas, to take on the Longhorns. We preview the SEC Showdown here.
The Georgia Bulldogs head to Austin, Texas this weekend to faceoff against the Texas Longhorns. First pitch Friday is scheduled for 7:32 EDT, Saturday's 3:02 PM EDT, and Sunday at 2:02 PM EDT. All games will be available on SECN+.
Entering the matchup between the two SEC foes, the Bulldogs are (29-2) with just one loss in conference play to Kentucky. As for the Longhorns, they are (23-4) with one conference loss as well to No. 2 LSU on the season. It's going to be a showdown between these two top-5 programs.
Georgia has been hitting their way to their success this season, leading the nation in home runs with 84 on the year already. It's been an onslaught of hitting for the Bulldogs, with a slugging percentage on the year of .629 with an on-base percentage of .466.
They are going up against arguably the best pitching staff in the conference however in the form of the Longhorns. Texas's pitching staff is allowing just a 3.13 ERA with 239 strikeouts on the years.
The Dawgs shredded a mediocre Kentucky pitching staff. Then went down to Gainesville and shelled a really good Florida pitching staff. Last weekend, against Auburn, they averaged 8 runs per game. They will have to remain that type of hot at the plate to compete against this Texas staff on the road.
