Dawgs Daily

Georgia Baseball Lands Third Baseman Michael O’Shaughnessy from Davidson

The Georgia Bulldogs have landed a third baseman via the transfer portal ahead of the season.

Gage Fulford

Foley Field is set before a NCAA Regionals game between Georgia and Binghamton in Athens, Ga., on Friday, May 30, 2025.
Foley Field is set before a NCAA Regionals game between Georgia and Binghamton in Athens, Ga., on Friday, May 30, 2025. / Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Georgia Bulldogs have landed a third baseman via the transfer portal ahead of the season.

Wes Johnson and the Georgia Baseball program continue to make noise in the transfer portal, securing the commitment of slugging third baseman Michael O’Shaughnessy from Davidson. The addition marks yet another significant pickup as the Bulldogs build toward a powerful 2026 roster.

O’Shaughnessy, who starred at Davidson last season, brings a potent bat and proven production to Athens. In 2024, he posted an impressive .367 batting average, blasting 17 home runs and driving in 70 RBI’s establishing himself as one of the most dangerous hitters in the Atlantic 10 Conference. His combination of power, plate discipline, and infield versatility adds immediate impact to Georgia’s lineup.

Head coach Wes Johnson is wasting no time retooling his roster. O’Shaughnessy becomes the 10th transfer commit for the Bulldogs ahead of the 2026 campaign, signaling Georgia’s aggressive strategy in the portal. Johnson has made it clear: the Dawgs are stacking depth, talent, and experience in pursuit of SEC contention and postseason success.

With a proven bat like O’Shaughnessy anchoring the infield, Georgia Baseball continues to trend upward and fans in Athens should be excited about what’s coming next.

Join the Community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily

Other Georgia News:

Published
Gage Fulford
GAGE FULFORD

As a writer for Sports Illustrated covering Georgia athletics, Gage aims to give you an honest, in-depth look at everything happening with Georgia sports. As a current high-school football coach Fulford a true passion for the team and a deep knowledge of the games. Whether it is a breakdown on action or providing insights you won’t find anywhere else.

Home/Baseball