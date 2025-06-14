Georgia Baseball Lands Third Baseman Michael O’Shaughnessy from Davidson
The Georgia Bulldogs have landed a third baseman via the transfer portal ahead of the season.
Wes Johnson and the Georgia Baseball program continue to make noise in the transfer portal, securing the commitment of slugging third baseman Michael O’Shaughnessy from Davidson. The addition marks yet another significant pickup as the Bulldogs build toward a powerful 2026 roster.
O’Shaughnessy, who starred at Davidson last season, brings a potent bat and proven production to Athens. In 2024, he posted an impressive .367 batting average, blasting 17 home runs and driving in 70 RBI’s establishing himself as one of the most dangerous hitters in the Atlantic 10 Conference. His combination of power, plate discipline, and infield versatility adds immediate impact to Georgia’s lineup.
Head coach Wes Johnson is wasting no time retooling his roster. O’Shaughnessy becomes the 10th transfer commit for the Bulldogs ahead of the 2026 campaign, signaling Georgia’s aggressive strategy in the portal. Johnson has made it clear: the Dawgs are stacking depth, talent, and experience in pursuit of SEC contention and postseason success.
With a proven bat like O’Shaughnessy anchoring the infield, Georgia Baseball continues to trend upward and fans in Athens should be excited about what’s coming next.
