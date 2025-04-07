Georgia Baseball Looks to Rebound Against No. 1 Arkansas After First Series Loss of the Season
Georgia baseball will take on the number one team in the country, Arkansas next weekend. The Bulldogs will look to bounce back against the Razorbacks after being swept by Texas last weekend. The Longhorns handed the Bulldogs their first series loss of the year.
Arkansas is on a seven-game win streak and holds a 30-3 record overall. They have only lost one game in conference play against No. 6 Ole Miss. The Razorbacks have earned their spot as the top team in the country.
The Razorbacks are coming off their most dominant series of the year after run-ruling lowly Missouri three times to sweep the series. This is a drastic difference to the Bulldogs who are coming off their worst series of the season.
The matchup will feature two of the top offenses in the country. The Bulldogs and Razorbacks rank second and third in total runs and both sit in the top five in home runs.
The Razorbacks offense is a team effort. They have six players with more than seven home runs, and seven players hitting above .300. Georgia's pitching staff will have its hands full.
However, the Bulldog's pitching has quietly been having a solid season. The Bulldogs have not allowed more than seven runs in a game since March 16th against Kentucky. It was the Bulldog's high-powered offense that failed them against Texas.
For an offense averaging close to 10 runs a game, the Bulldogs only managed a combined eight runs over the three-game series against Texas. If the offense can bounce back against Arkansas fans can expect a thrilling series.
The Bulldogs are back home again at Foley Field for the top-10 matchup. The first game will be on April 11 at 6:00 p.m. The next game will be the next day with the first pitch taking place at 4:00 p.m. The final game of the series will be on April 13 at 1:00 p.m.
The Bulldogs will face Presbyterian on Tuesday before the series against Arkansas.
