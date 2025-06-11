Georgia LB Target Tyler Atkinson Set For An Official Visit With The Bulldogs
Georgia has another big weekend coming up of official visits. Although this weekend is set to have a lower volume for the Bulldogs, they will have a number of high-end prospects set to visit Athens. One of those is five-star LB prospect Tyler Atkinson. The five-star prospect has been at Georgia a number of times for camps and visits. Georgia has been recruiting him for a number of years and getting a good look at him in person for their evaluations.
There is one thing that describes him well that fits the Georgia culture seamlessly. Atkinson is a winner and embodies every thing that it means to be a Bulldog.
In 2024, he led the Grayson Rams to a 6A state title and a 14-1 record. Atkinson finished with 166 tackles, 46 quarterback hurries, 32 tackles for loss, 13 sacks, an interception, and a forced fumble. He was a key defensive player in the state championship in Grayson slowing down an explosive Carrollton offense in the second half of the game and bringing another trophy to the Rams and its first since 2020. Atkinson finished that game with 13 tackles and two sacks. Other accolades in his highly decorated prep career include MaxPreps freshman and sophomore All-American, FBU freshman All-American Bowl, MaxPreps National Junior of the Year (first in Georgia since Robert Nkemdiche), Navy All-American Bowl, and many others.
The Bulldogs are in steep competition to land Atkinson going against the likes of Oregon, Ohio State, and Clemson. Atkinson has already taken official visits to Clemson and Oregon. He visited Georgia for Junior Day back in January. The recruitment has been steady for the Bulldogs and they saw Atkinson about a month ago for a dinner visit.
This official visit will go a long way in determining if the Bulldogs can land Atkinson and keep him home from the other contenders. The Bulldogs also are after five-star WR Cederian Morgan. They already have five-star QB Jared Curtis who has been continuing to recruit blue-chip prospects.
The Bulldogs are currently trending in the right direction and have received great news this week with wide receiver Brady Marchese and Justice Fitzpatrick shutting down their recruitment. Hopefully, they will get more good news from one of the best in the country soon.
