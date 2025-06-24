Georgia Baseball Loses Big-Time Pitcher Kolten Smith to Transfer Portal
The Georgia Bulldogs have lost contributing pitcher Kolten Smith to the transfer portal.
While the dust has some what settled as far as the transfer portal goes for college baseball, players are still making moves as June comes to a close. This time, it's pitcher Kolten Smith that has entered the transfer portal.
This is now the 11th player to enter the portal for the Bulldogs. Smith was a regular face in Georgia's rotation, but a switch from him being a starter to becoming a bullpen arm likely played a role in his decision to search for a new program to play for.
In 2025, Smith started six games for Georgia and made 47 total appearances. He finished the season with 41.1 innings pitched, 24 earned runs, 58 strikeouts and 19 walks. He also had a 5.23 ERA this past season.
Smith was also a big-time contributor in 2024 during Georgia's Super Regional run. That season, he pitched 69.2 innings, had a 5.56 ERA, struck out 105 batters, walked 20 of them and started in four games.
The former Georgia Bulldog does have the opportunity to turn pro and will likely weigh his options when the MLB draft approaches, but for now, he is set to be playing in a different jersey next season, regardless of what happens.
Georgia has added 13 players from the transfer portal this offseason, and according to 64analytics, they have the second-best transfer portal class in the country, only behind Mississippi State.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily