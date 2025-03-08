Dawgs Daily

Georgia Baseball Preview - Game Two vs Columbia As Bulldogs Bats Look to Stay Hot

Gage Fulford

Georgia Baseball Heads into Game 2 vs Columbia
Georgia Baseball Heads into Game 2 vs Columbia

In the series opener on Friday, Georgia showcased their offensive prowess, defeating Columbia 14-5. Ryland Zaborowski, Tre Phelps, and Robbie Burnett all hit home runs yesterday. There has been no doubt these bats for Georgia’s baseball have been hot lately, and it looks to continue today. 

Focus on Starting Pitching:

As the Bulldogs pursue another  win, maintaining strength in starting pitching remains essential. The Bulldogs need to put together solid pitching before SEC play next weekend against Kentucky. Georgia needs to take opportunities like today to go 5+ innings pitched against Columbia. 

Looking Ahead

Today’s game offers Georgia an opportunity to extend its winning streak and gain momentum heading into SEC play. Fans can watch the game live on SECNetwork+ at 2:00 p.m. ET.

How to Watch: Georgia vs Columbia

  • Location: Foley Field
  • Time: 2:00 pm
  • Stream: SECN+
  • Date: March 8, Saturday, 2025

