Georgia Baseball's Charlie Condon Wins Golden Spike Award
Georgia's baseball star Charlie Condon has been awarded the Golden Spikes Award, given to the nation's best baseabll player in college.
ESPN released a 2024 MLB mock draft and they had Condon going second overall to the Cincinnati Reds, but in the paragraph about Condon, they said he will be one of the first two picks off of the board. Here is what ESPN wrote:
"The buzz has also been that if Cleveland passes on Condon, he'll go second, so it all adds up. Burns and Caglianone are the other most mentioned players here with some mixed sentiment on if Bazzana is a real option. The other industry speculation is that Cincinnati is looking to roll savings and possibly its overage into a prep pitcher, the deepest player demographic after the first round, at their next pick: No. 51 overall. I don't think the top five or so prep arms can get that far down the board, but that's something we'll find out on draft day. Late-rising Idaho prep righty Dax Whitney is a target who could make it to that pick."
Condon was awarded the 2024 Dick Howser Trophy, which is given to the nation's top player for that season. This season, Condon broke the NCAA BBCOR home run record with 37 total on the season. He led the nation in both home runs and batting average. In Georgia's last game of the season, Condon went yard in his final at-bat as a Bulldog to add to the tally one last time.
Condon is expected to be one of the favorites to go first overall in this year's MLB draft. He played two seasons at Georgia after redshirting his freshman season in which he was listed as a walk-on. After earning a scholarship for his redshirt freshman season, Condon quickly shot up the ranks and pieced together an immaculate career. He finished his last two seasons with 62 home runs, 145 RBI and a .410 batting average.
