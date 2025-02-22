Georgia Bulldogs Baseball Game vs Georgia State Moving Locations
Georgia's baseball game against Georgia State has moved locations.
The Georgia Bulldogs were set to play Georgia State later this season on Feb. 26 at Coolray Field, home of the Gwinnett Stripers. However, it has been announced that the game will now be played at 4 PM at Georgia State instead. The game was originally going to be played at 6 PM.
Georgia has already had several schedule changes this season despite only being a full week into the season. Their first series against Quinnipiac and UNC Wilmington had to be moved around due to weather and then this weekend's series against UIC had to be moved to a doubleheader on Friday due to weather.
Georgia will now travel to Georgia State on Wednesday following the series against UIC. They then have a three-game series at Foley Field against Florida Gulf Coast after that.
The Bulldogs currently only have one loss on the season after dropping their final game against UNC Wilmington. They have rebounded nicely though by picking up wins against Kennesaw State on the road and then picking up wins in both games against UIC on Friday. The final game ended in a rule in seven innings for the Diamond Dawgs.
