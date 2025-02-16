Georgia Bulldogs Nearly No Hit in First Loss of the Year vs UNCW
The Georgia Bulldogs took their first loss of the season on Sunday evening in Wilmington, North Carolina. UNCW wins the final game of the weekend, 6 to 2.
It was not an ideal start to the fourth and final game of the opening weekend series for the Diamond Dawgs. After going three-up and three-down in the top half of the first inning, the Georgia Bulldogs watched their Sunday starter, Zach Brown hit out of the contest while only recording one out and allowing 6 earned runs to start the game.
The bats were a major problem for the Bulldogs on Sunday as well, failing to garner a hit in the contest until Devin Obee hit a home run to left field in the top of the 8th inning. The 8th inning continued to get rather interesting following the lead-off home run. Several scrappy at-bats led to a bases-loaded, two-out opportunity for Slate Alford who was hit by a pitch to bring home the second Dawgs run of the inning. Though Cade Brown's fly out to right field left the bases loaded shortly after.
It should be noted that Georgia's weekend pitching rotation was altered Friday morning when SP, Kolten Smith woke up with back spasms and was scratched from the Friday afternoon start. It was a recovery effort from the staff as a whole following that point.
Georgia's bullpen performed admirably after the exit from the starter Zach Brown, they didn't allow a hit following the 6-run first inning until the bottom of the 8th inning.
How to Watch Georgia vs UNC Wilmington (Sunday):
- Where: Wilmington, NC
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Stream: FloSports
- Radio: 960The Ref
Other Georgia News:
- Georgia's Defense Will Have Something It Usually Doesn't Have During the 2025 Season
- Former Georgia Bulldogs Staff Member Scott Cochran Hired as Collegiate Head Coach
- Jalon Walker Receives Updated Draft Projection Following Reese's Senior Bowl
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily