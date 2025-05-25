Georgia Bulldogs Remain Steady in Latest NCAA Baseball Field of 64 Projections
The Georgia Bulldogs remain steady in the latest NCAA baseball field of 64 projections.
As the NCAA Baseball Selection Show approaches scheduled for Monday, May 26th, 2025 at 12:00 p.m. ET on ESPN2 mock projections are heating up, and Georgia fans have plenty to be excited about. In the latest projection from BaseballAmerica.com, the Georgia Bulldogs are tabbed as the No. 6 National Seed, positioning them to host a Regional in Athens, Georgia.
According to the projection, Georgia’s Athens Regional would feature a competitive field that includes Wake Forest, Stetson, and Wright State. The Bulldogs, powered by a strong regular season and good pitching depth, would be the top seed in their home regional and look to advance on their home turf.
If Georgia emerges victorious from the Athens Regional, they would also host the Super Regional due to their top-eight national seed status. The projected Super Regional opponent would be the winner of the Oxford (Ole Miss) Regional, which includes Ole Miss, West Virginia, Troy, and Murray State a balanced group capable of producing a challenging matchup.
The NCAA Regionals are set to begin on Friday, May 30th, 2025, with first pitches scheduled for 12:00 p.m. ET. The action will continue through the weekend as teams across the country battle to punch their ticket to the Super Regionals and inch closer to Omaha.
With strong fan support and a potential home-field advantage throughout the first two rounds, the road to the College World Series may well run through Athens. Georgia fans should be tuned in Monday for official word, but for now, the projections are promising for the Dawgs.
