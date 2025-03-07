Georgia Bulldogs Send Off Five Home Runs, Route Columbia in Game One
The Georgia Bulldogs route Columbia in game one of the weekend series.
The Georgia Bulldogs defeated Columbia by a final score of 14-5 on Friday. The Dawgs towered five home runs the matchup to cruise to yet another victory on the season.
Ryland Zaborowski continued his remarkable season by smacking two home runs on the day. Robbie Burnett added a solo shot, Tre Phelps sent one out and Devin Obee added another one to the board. Another impressive offensive outing for the Diamond Dawgs.
Charlie Goldstein got the start for Georgia and gave up a three run shot in the first inning after walking two batters. After that, Georgia's pitching staff handled business. Zach Brown came in during the fourth inning and Jordan Stephen followed that by pitching the final three innings for the Dawgs.
The Dawgs' pitching staff at point recorded nine straight ground outs. They gave up some early runs in the ball game but after the first inning, Georgia found their groove and remained solid defensively all around.
Georgia will be back in action on Saturday against Columbia with an opportunity to take the series. Some news for Sunday's game was released as that game will now be played at noon instead of 1 PM ET.
Leighton Finley will get the start for Georgia on Saturday. He has a 1-0 record on the season with a 4.50 ERA on the season. Jagger Edwards will pitch for Columbia and he has an 0-1 record on the season with a 5.14 ERA.
