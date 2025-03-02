Georgia Bulldogs Take Double Header vs Florida Gulf Coast
The Georgia Bulldogs sweep the double header vs Florida Gulf Coast.
After a dramatic come from behind win on Firday, the Diamond Dawgs went on to take both games for Saturday's double header against Florida Gulf Coast.
The first game was smooth sailing for Georgia. They won by a final score of 10-0 thanks to a string of two out home runs. The Dawgs' pitching staff had a great outing as well by keeping the Eagles quiet.
The second game is where the drama started though. The Eagles jumped out to an early 6-0 lead while Georgia was struggling to find any offense. Ryland Zaborowski got the bats hot though by hitting two home runs to cut the lead down.
It was then Tre Phelps who became the hero. With one out in the final inning of the game, Phelps belted a two-run shot to tie the game.
Curley then followed that by retiring the next three batters in the top of the eighth inning to give Georgia an opportunity to steal the game away. However, Florida Gulf Coast keeps the Dawgs off of the board.
In the ninth inning, Curley came back out onto the mound for Georgia and the Eagles got a walk to start the inning. Phelps then makes a diving catch to get the first out of the inning. Curley then followed that up with back-to-back strike outs to get out of it.
Georgia got runners on first and second with no outs in the bottom of the ninth, but a double play and a fly out killed the inning.
Curley took the mound once again in the 10th inning and proceeded to strike out the first two batters. The Eagles would draw a base runner via a walk, but a groundout would end the inning.
It was then Slate Alford that stepped up to the plate with Daniel Jackson on second after a walk and a steal that scored the winning run off of a single to end the game for Georgia.
The two teams will face off tomorrow afternoon to end the weekend series and the Dawgs will be going for the series sweep.
