Georgia Bulldogs vs Auburn Tigers Final Score: Bulldogs Win Game One
Georgia's pitching led the way as the Bulldogs defeated Auburn 4-1 in game one.
Pitching told the story for the Bulldogs in this one. Charlie Goldstein got the start on the mound for Georgia and had his best outing of the season so far. The Senior pitched three shutout innings with four strikeouts.
Kolten Smith came in in relief of Goldstein in the fourth and had his best performance of the season as well. Smith pitched five no-hit innings with eight strikeouts. The preseason All-American has dealt with injuries for most of the season; however, he looked 100 percent tonight.
Nolan McCarthy singled to lead off the bottom of the second, setting the stage for Devin Obee. Obee crushed a two-run homer 456 feet to give Georgia an early 2-0 lead.
Daniel Jackson belted a two-run home run to center in the fourth, his third homer in the last two games. This gave Georgia a 4-0 lead.
It was a quiet night offensively for Georgia, at least for the standard that they have set so far this season. However, holding one of the best offenses in the country to just one run is a great sign for the UGA pitching staff. Brian Curley will get the start for Georgia on the mound as they go for the series win on Saturday at 4 pm.
