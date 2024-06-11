Georgia Falls to NC State in Game Three of NCAA Super Regional
After a hard-fought series, the Bulldogs' 2024 season has come to a close following their game three defeat in the NCAA Super Regional.
The Georgia Bulldogs 2024 season came to an end after the Dawgs suffered an 8-5 defeat at the hands of NC State in game three of the NCAA Super Regional. Despite an early lead, Georgia trailed for the majority of the game and was unable to sustain any momentum.
The Bulldogs drew first blood in the second inning with a two-run homer from Tre Phelps but quickly saw their lead turn into a deficit after NC State rattled off five unanswered runs which spanned over four innings.
It was not until the sixth inning that Georgia finally punched in another run, cutting the deficit to just two. Unfortunately, the Wolfpack quickly answered with another home run of their own to push the score to 6-3. With every run Georgia scored, the Wolfpack answered with their own, and the Dawgs’ game of “catch-up” could not be completed despite a 9th-inning home run by Charlie Condon.
While the series result certainly is a disappointment to Bulldog fans, the Dawgs displayed incredible promise in their first season under head coach Wes Johnson and have shown that the future of the University of Georgia’s baseball program is extremely bright.
Georgia-NC State Super Regional Game Times
- Game 1 12 p.m. ET, Saturday
- Game 2 12 p.m. ET, Sunday
- Game 3: 7 p.m. ET, Monday (If necessary)
All games will be made available on ESPN+ and the SECN+ apps as well as the primary broadcast on ESPNU.
Teams Headed to College World Series in Omaha
- Florida State
- North Carolina
- Virginia
