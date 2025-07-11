Georgia Bulldogs Raked Fifth in Pre-Season Composite Rankings for 2025 Season
The Georgia Bulldogs are the nation's fifth-best team heading into the 2025 football season, according to national composite rankings.
The beginning of the 2025 college football season is less than 50 days away as teams all across the country begin to ramp up their preparations for the regular season. With week one rapidly approaching, many publications have taken the liberty to create their own top 25 rankings ahead of the season.
Given there are so many differing opinions on teams, a consistent top 25 can be somewhat hard to find this time of year—however, SportingNews.com has created a composite rankings list, combining rankings from 11 major websites to create one singular list based on the average rankings per team.
The Georgia Bulldogs received a ranking of fifth in the nation according to the total rankings, with their highest ranking among all lists being fourth and their lowest being eighth. This would be Georgia's lowest week one rankings since the 2021 season.
Many experts have voiced their concerns for the Dawgs heading into 2025. After what many considered a "down year" for Georgia, and a massive loss of talent to the NFL Draft or transfer portal. Concerns over the Bulldogs' abilities to compete for a national title have risen.
Despite these concerns, there are also many experts who have proclaimed their trust in Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs roster and feel Georgia will once again reach the College Football Playoff and compete for a national title.
The Bulldogs will begin their 2025 season on Saturday, August 31st, in Athens, Georgia, as they host the Marshall Thundering Herd. Kickoff for this game is set for 3:30 p.m., and coverage will be aired on ESPN.
