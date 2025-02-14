Georgia Handles Quinnipiac to Start the 2025 Baseball Season for the Diamond Dawgs
The Georgia Bulldogs have kicked off their 2025 Baseball season with a decisive win over Quinnipiac thanks to an onslaught of timely hitting for the Bulldogs.
The Georgia Bulldogs entered the 2025 season preseason ranked as the No. 4 baseball team in College Baseball and they did not disappoint in Game One of the season. The season opener culminated in a decisive victory over Quinnipiac in Wilmington, North Carolina.
The Bulldogs got off to a hot start in the first inning thanks to a bases-clearing double from Miami of Ohio transfer turned first baseman Robert Zabarowski. The Bulldogs would go on to score five runs in the first.
Georgia continued to tack on runs throughout the contest, including the first home run of the season from Duke transfer Devin Obee. In addition to the live bats for the Dawgs, they added some excitement on the basepath as well. Second baseman Robbie Burnett tied a Georgia Bulldogs record with four stolen bases in the season opener. For what it's worth, that ties a season-high for stolen bases under Wes Johnson.
Georgia had just four hits entering the 8th inning despite the nine runs created. However, all four hits were extra-base knocks and came at the most optimal time for the Diamond Dawgs. It was a game filled with bases on balls for the Dawgs offense, they were walked (7) times and HBP another (3) times for a total of (10) free trips for the Dawgs.
The Bulldogs' pitching staff battled and held tough as well, doing so only using two arms. Starting pitcher Zach Harris pitched 4.0 innings, allowing just 4 hits, and one earned run. Reliever Paul Farley entered the contest and after a rocky start, ultimately settled in and worked scoreless the remainder of the outing, at one point retiring 9 batters in a row. They did walk five Quinnipiac hitters during the contest, however. Something that head coach Wes Johnson will likely want to clean up.
