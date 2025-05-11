Georgia vs Alabama - Updated Schedule for Sunday Double Header
Everything you need to know for Sunday's double header between Georgia and Alabama.
The Georgia Bulldogs and Alabama Crimson Tide will resume Game 2 of their weekend baseball series on Sunday, May 11, at 11:00 a.m. ET after the game was suspended due to weather. When play was stopped, Alabama held a 6-2 lead in the top of the fifth inning and Georgia had a runner on base. The game will pick up right where it left off and will be streamed live on SEC Network+.
This crucial SEC series has already delivered some exciting action. In Game 1, Georgia dominated Alabama with a powerful offensive showing, winning 19-3 in a run-rule shortened game. The Bulldogs exploded in early innings timing pitches very well. The win marked Georgia’s strength, a straight up dominant victory and showcased their depth and consistency at the plate.
Due to the Game 2 suspension and tight scheduling, Game 3 of the series was modified from the standard nine innings to a seven-inning contest. That final game could possibly take place on Sunday following the conclusion of Game 2, making for a packed day of SEC baseball stay tuned.
Both teams are looking to gain momentum heading into the postseason, and with Alabama trying to even the series and Georgia looking to keep their hot streak alive, fans can expect an intense finish. Don’t miss any of the action this Sunday on SEC Network+.
