Georgia vs Clemson Final Score: UGA Loses Fourth Straight Game
Georgia's losing streak extends to four games with a shutout loss to the Clemson Tigers, 3-0.
The Clemson Tigers gave themselves an early 2-0 lead with an RBI double from Collin Priest in the first and an RBI triple from Dominic Listi in the second. These two runs would be all the Tigers needed to win the game.
Cam Canarella gave the Tigers some insurance in the seventh inning with an RBI double to left-center. This was the third and final run scored in the game.
Georgia’s Bullpen pitched an incredible game, similar to last week's midweek game against Georgia Tech. Nine different pitchers took the mound for UGA as the Bulldogs held Clemson to just three runs on seven hits.
Similar to last weekend in Nashville, the Bulldogs struggled with runners in scoring position. This cold spell offensively for UGA has come out of nowhere, and it has not been forgiving. Georgia has scored just 10 runs in its last four games.
For just the second time in the Wes Johnson era, the Bulldogs have been shut out. Things do not get any easier for the Bulldogs as #14 Oklahoma comes to Athens this weekend for a series starting on Thursday at 7 pm.
