Georgia vs Duke Betting Odds - Prediction on Athens Regional, Game Two
The Georgia Bulldogs are fresh off a 20-run explosion in the first game of the Athens Regional. Here’s the betting information as the Georgia Bulldogs get set to take on the Duke Blue Devils.
The Georgia Bulldogs are the No. 8 overall seed in the NCAA College Baseball tournament, and they showed why on Friday afternoon against Binghampton, scoring 20 runs in a 20-4 onslaught in the first game of the Athens Regional.
Now, they will be taking on the Duke Blue Devils in the Winner’s Bracket of the Regional. The Bulldogs look to stay hot, especially Daniel Jackson, who started his college baseball tournament with two home runs in his first two at-bats.
Georgia’s pitching rotation got quite a bit of help from starting pitcher Leighton Finley, who had arguably his best start of the season on Friday. With the Bulldogs entering Game Two of the Regional, we take a look at the betting odds.
Georgia vs Duke Betting Odds
- Georgia (-1.5)
- Duke (+1.5)
- Team Total - 14.5 runs O/U
- Georgia (-188)
- Duke (+145)
All odds brought to you by DraftKings.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
