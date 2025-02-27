Georgia vs Georgia State Final Score: Dawgs Battle Back
Georgia showed great resiliency to come back and defeat Georgia State Wednesday evening 7-3.
The Georgia bats could not get going against Georgia State starter Cole Roberts early. Roberts gave up just one hit and struck out 5 batters in the first five innings.
Ryan Black led off the sixth inning with a single. Slate Alford stepped up the plate and crushed a home run to left that put two runs on the board for Georgia. Henry Hunter tied the game with an RBI ground out later in the inning.
Georgia took the lead in the seventh with an RBI ground out from Slate Alford and Kolby Branch who scored on a wild pitch. Tre Phelps stepped up to the plate with two outs in the seventh and launched a 2-run homer over the left field wall. A two-hit day for Phelps is a great sign after a slow start for the preseason All-American.
The Bulldogs bullpen has been spectacular to start the season and tonight was no different. Paul Farley, Brian Zeldin, Tyler McLoughlin, Davis Chastain, DJ Radke, Justin Byrd, and Brian Curley all made appearances out of the bullpen and combined for 7.2 innings of shutout baseball.
Georgia has shown the ability to handle adversity and come back from an early deficit multiple times already this season. This should help Georgia tremendously as SEC play is just a few weeks away.
Other Georgia News:
- Georgia's Defense Will Have Something It Usually Doesn't Have During the 2025 Season
- Former Georgia Bulldogs Staff Member Scott Cochran Hired as Collegiate Head Coach
- Jalon Walker Receives Updated Draft Projection Following Reese's Senior Bowl
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily