Georgia vs Kennesaw State Preview: Bulldogs Continue Their Road Trip
A look at Georgia's matchup against Kennesaw State on the baseball diamond.
The Georgia Bulldogs' baseball team opened their season this past weekend and walked away with a 3-1 record in matchups against Quinnipiac and UNC Wilmington. Now they head down the road to Kennesaw State for a single game weekday matchup.
Georgia had some standout performers during the weekend. Most notably, UNC Asheville transfer Robbie Burnett left the series with a .444 batting average, four hits, a double, three RBI and an on-base percentage of .737. Kentucky transfer Nolan McCarthy also had a solid weekend as he slashed .357 with a triple and and RBI. Duke transfer Devin Obee had two home runs during the series.
Georgia's pitching staff also had a solid weekend. Paul Farley went five innings for three strikeouts, one hit and zero runs allowed. Leighton Finley went four innings and allowed just two hits and three runs. Brian Curley was a standout performer out of the bullpen as he went two innings allowing zero hits and zero runs while also hitting triple digits on the radar gun.
The Owls opened their season against Rutgers this past weekend. They won the first game of the series by a final score of 5-3 but then would go on to drop the next two games.
A name to know going into this matchup from Kennesaw State is Donovan Cash. So far this season in 10 plat appearances, Cash has walked four times, tallied three hits and two doubles.
First pitch is set for 6:00 PM ET and the game will be played at S. Walter Kelly Sr., Memorial Field in Marietta, GA.
Other Georgia News:
- This Georgia Football Streak Will be in Jeopardy During the 2025 College Football Season
- LOOK: Georgia Bulldogs Defensive Lineman Posts Hype Video Ahead of Fourth Season
- Will This Be the Year the Atlanta Falcons Select a Georgia Bulldog in the NFL Draft?
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily