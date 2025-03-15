Georgia vs Kentucky: Bulldogs Going for the Series Win on Saturday
The Georgia Bulldogs are going for the series win against Kentucky on Saturday.
The University of Georgia Bulldogs made a statement in their series opener against Kentucky, overcoming an early 3-0 deficit to secure a commanding 12-6 victory on Friday night. The Dawgs showed resilience and offensive firepower throughout the game, with key contributions coming from a mix of smart at-bats, patience at the plate, and timely power hitting.
Handling Adversity
Despite falling behind early, Georgia didn’t panic. The team responded with strong plate discipline, drawing several walks and consistently working the count against Kentucky’s pitchers. That patience at the plate paid off in a big way as the Dawgs’ lineup came to life, putting up a significant run total to seize control of the game.
Players stepping up
Georgia’s power hitters also stepped up in a big way. Ryland Zaborowski, Robbie Burnett, and Henry Hunter all launched home runs to add extra cushion to Georgia’s lead. Their timely blasts helped the Bulldogs build a commanding advantage as the game progressed. With the offense clicking on all cylinders, Georgia never looked back, cruising to a 12-6 win.
Going for the series win and how to watch Game 2
With the victory, Georgia is now in position to go for the series win against Kentucky in game two on Saturday, March 15th, 2025. Fans can catch all the action from Foley Field, as the Bulldogs look to build on their strong performance and secure the series win. The game will be available to watch live on SECNetwork+ starting at 2:00 PM.
Summary
Georgia’s dominant offensive showing in game one sets the stage for an exciting weekend of baseball. Will the Dawgs keep their momentum going? Tune in Saturday to find out!
