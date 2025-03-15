Georgia vs Kentucky Final Score: Georgia Suffers Second Loss Of The Season
Georgia lost game two of the series to Kentucky 10-7 Saturday afternoon, ending the Bulldog's seventeen-game win streak.
After four innings of play Saturday afternoon, Kentucky held a 9-2 lead. Georgia’s pitching allowed ten free passes in the first four innings. The Wildcats capitalized with RBI singles and a couple of sacrifice flyouts.
Ryland Zaborowski hit his 12th home run of the year and Slate Alford hit his second home run of the game in the bottom of the fifth, shortening the Kentucky lead to five. Zaborowski and Alford combined for four RBIs in the game.
RHP Zach Brown came in at the end of the fourth inning and went on to pitch 4.1 innings of one run ball. Brown calmed things down on the mound for UGA and looked in complete command.
Henry Hunter crushed a two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth that made the score 10-7. Hunter has homered in both games of the series.
Despite getting the tying run to the plate in the ninth, Georgia’s comeback effort came up just short and their winning streak comes to an end. The Bulldogs will look to limit free passes as they try to win the series tomorrow at 1 pm.
Other Georgia News:
- Georgia Bulldogs Look to Continue Impressive Streak in 2025 Season Opener
- Pair of Georgia Bulldogs Listed as Top-100 Returning Players in College Football
- Former Georgia Safety Has Humorous Reaction to Bulldogs' Offseason Training
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily