Georgia vs Kentucky Final Score: Georgia Wins SEC Opener
Georgia wins its SEC opener against Kentucky 12-6, extending the Bulldog's win streak to 17 games.
Kentucky took an early 3-0 lead in the top of the first after back-to-back walks and a three-run homer from left fielder Cole Hage. Georgia has had an issue trailing early in games this season, and that trend continued today.
Georgia would answer quickly in the bottom of the first when Nolan McCarthy hit a 2 RBI single in his first at bat against his former team.
Kentucky added three more runs in the third inning giving the Wildcats a 6-2 lead. Georgia, as they have done often this season, responded.
Robbie Burnett scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the third and another run scored in the fourth from a balk to cut the Kentucky lead to 2. Devin Obee drew a walk in the bottom of the fifth that was followed by a two-run homer from Ryland Zaborowski to tie the game 6-6.
Slate Alford doubled to lead off the sixth and Robbie Burnett hit a go-ahead single on the next at bat. Henry Hunter crushed a two-run home run off the scoreboard later in the inning to give the Bulldogs a 9-6 lead.
Robbie Burnett added to the Georgia lead in the seventh with a three-run homer. Burnett went 2-3 with four RBIs, a walk, and a hit by pitch in this game.
Zach Harris pitched a one, two, three inning in the top of the ninth to secure the victory for the Bulldogs. Georgia and Kentucky will play the second game of the series tomorrow with first pitch scheduled for 2 pm.
