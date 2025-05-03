Georgia vs Missouri Final Score: Dawgs Barking In Game One
Brian Curley pitched a gem as Georgia dominated game one 9-2.
Brian Curley was told the story in this one as the Bulldog ace pitched seven shutout innings with six strikeouts. This is the furthest that a Bulldog starter has gone into a game all season. Curley has settled in nicely to his starting role over the course of the season.
Nolan McCarthy gave Georgia the lead in the third inning with a solo blast to left field. This was McCarthy’s first home run since game three of the Texas series.
Kolby Branch crushed a solo home run of his own in the sixth inning. Branch has now homered three times in as many games.
Georgia had just two hits in the game heading into the seventh inning. Henry Hunter singled with one out, setting the stage for Slate Alford. Alford singled to left, scoring Hunter and extending the UGA lead. Robbie Burnett drew a walk, and Kolby Branch crushed a triple into the gap the next at bat to give Georgia a 5-0 lead.
UGA got some serious insurance in the top of the ninth with a solo home run from Slate Alford and a three-run bomb from Christian Adams.
Considering Georgia’s recent struggles on the road, this is a great win to start the series for the Bulldogs.
