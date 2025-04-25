Georgia vs Oklahoma Final Score: Georgia Evens The Series
Slate Alford had four RBIs as the Georgia Bulldogs won 10-9, snapping their five-game losing streak.
Slate Alford crushed a line drive home run in the bottom of the first, giving Georgia the early lead. Alford missed a game-tying home run in the ninth last night that went just foul, making this a fitting start to the game.
After back-to-back walks to start the bottom of the second, Henry Hunter was hit by a pitch, setting the stage for Kolby Branch. Branch hit an RBI infield single to short. Nolan McCarthy then drew an RBI walk. Slate Alford cleared the bases with an RBI double in the next at-bat to give Georgia a 6-0 lead.
Oklahoma got on the board in the top of the fifth with an RBI double from Dawson Willis and an RBI groundout from Drew Dickerson. Georgia wasted no time responding as Tre Phelps crushed a three-run homer to the parking lot in the bottom half of the inning. This is Phelps’ second straight game with a homer. The Preseason All-American seems to be getting more comfortable at the plate as of late.
The Sooners did not go down without a fight as they plated two runs in both the sixth and the seventh. Oklahoma found themselves with the tying run at second base in the bottom of the seventh. Georgia relief Pitcher Brian Zeldin struck Scott Mudler out looking, stranding runners on second and third.
Georgia Freshman Cade Brown lined an RBI double to left in the bottom of the seventh to give the Bulldogs a very important insurance run. Brown was a highly touted prospect out of high school and made his first SEC start today in left field.
Jason Walk singled with the bases loaded in the top of the eighth, making the score 10-9 with runners on second and third. Zach Harris came into the game for UGA and struck Kyle Branch out in 3 pitches to preserve the lead.
Harris came back on the mound in the ninth and closed the game for Georgia, giving the Bulldogs a much needed victory.
