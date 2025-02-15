Georgia vs Quinnipiac Final Score - Diamond Dawgs Battle For the Win in Game Two
The Georgia Bulldogs have concluded their second contest of the season in Wilmington, North Carolina against Quinnipiac. After a commanding game-one win, the Bulldogs battled for the win (7-4).
The Bulldogs gave Quinnipiac several runs in the fourth inning of this contest, several errors and walks led to three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning after the Bulldogs opened the game with a (2-0) lead. It was fighting and scratching to get back into the game for the Bulldogs from that point forward. The Bulldogs bats continue to struggle, with just a handful of hits through two games. Luckily for the Bulldogs offense, they earned (17) walks through two games, and have been hit by eight pitches. Though they've managed just 11 hits in two games.
Robbie Burnett is the offensive bright spot through two games. Burnett has reached base safely in every at-bat this season. A perfect 9-for-9 on-base percentage and he's taken advantage of it, stealing seven bags in just two games. Burnett's single in the 8th gave the Bulldogs a (5-4) lead. After stealing second base, Burnett and Tre Phelps are driven home by Slate Alford to extend the lead to (7-4) in the top of the eight.
Goldstein opened the game on the mound for the Bulldogs, throwing just one inning before Leighton Finley entered the game. Following his 4.0 inning performance, Jordan Stephens entered the game for the Bulldogs. Jordan Stephens entered the game in the sixth and was throwing extremely hard, topping out near 100 MPH throughout his outing.
It was a timely triple from lead-off hitter Nolan McCarthy that drove in the third and tying run in the fifth inning, tying the game (3-3) with two outs in the inning. Another opportunity to break open the game presented itself in the top of the seventh inning as runners were at first and second with just one out. As Quinnipiac made a pitching change, Devin Obee stepped to the plate but Burnett was picked off at second base. However, after Obee drew a walk, Zaborowski singled into left for the go-ahead run for the Bulldogs. Zaborowski has had two massive RBI hits to start the season for the Bulldogs.
However, the Dawgs would couldn't hold onto the lead in the bottom of the seventh. A lead-off double from Quinnipiac leads to a sacrifice bunt, moving the runner to third base before bringing him home to tie the game yet again on a ground ball to the shortstop.
Georgia has garnered just one hit from both Tre Phelps and Slate Alford, two bats that the Diamond Dawgs will need to be exceptional this season if they are going to reach their expectations.
- Friday vs Quinnipiac, Noon
- Saturday vs Quinnipiac, 10 AM
- Saturday vs UNC Wilmington, 2 PM
- Sunday vs UNC Wilmington, 3 PM
