Georgia vs UIC Final Score: Georgia Takes The Series
Ryland Zaborowski and Robbie Burnett homered as Georgia defeated UIC 10-4 Saturday.
UIC took the early 4-0 lead in the third inning behind a double from Luke Nowak and a 2-run homer from Jackson Bessette. The Bulldogs responded by scoring two runs in the bottom half of the inning thanks to a Daniel Jackson 2 RBI single. Jackson looked good in his first start at first base this season.
With Georgia still trailing 4-2, Tre Phelps and Slate Alford hit back-to-back singles to lead off the fifth. That set the stage for Robbie Burnett who belted a 3-run homer off the batter's eye in centerfield to give the Bulldogs a 5-4 lead. Burnett has had an impressive start to the season and this felt like his biggest hit yet. Ryland Zaborowski would later hit a 3-run homer of his own to make the score 10-4.
Georgia starting pitcher Brian Zeldin’s outing ended early after giving up 4 earned runs in 2.1 innings pitched. Zeldin did not have his best stuff today but he will certainly get plenty of opportunities to find his grove before SEC play begins. Alton Davis and Matthew Hoskins pitched 6.2 shutout innings in relief of Zeldin. The Bulldogs bullpen has been a strength to start the season.
Georgia looks to sweep the series against UIC tomorrow with the first pitch scheduled for 11 am.
