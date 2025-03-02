Dawgs Daily

How to Watch Georgia vs Florida Gulf Coast - Final Game

Zabrowski Goes Hits a Home Run for Georgia
The No. 6 ranked Georgia Bulldogs are set to face off agaisnt FGSU for the final time Sunday, here's how to watch the contest.

Georgia Baseball Eyes Sweep Over FGCU in Series-Ending Game

The #The 6-ranked Georgia Bulldogs are looking to complete a series sweep over Florida Gulf Coast University (FGCU) today after a thrilling comeback victory yesterday. Georgia, trailing 6-0 at one point, displayed incredible resilience and determination, rallying back to secure a hard-fought win. The Bulldogs’ performance yesterday highlighted their grit and potential as they continue to make their mark early in the season.

Going for the sweep:

Today’s game will be the series-ending matchup, and Georgia will be aiming to close it out with another strong performance. The Bulldogs are coming off a dominant showing and are motivated to maintain their momentum, ensuring they keep their place among the nation’s top-ranked teams.

How To Watch: Georgia vs FGCU

If you’re eager to catch all the action, the game will be broadcast live on SECNetwork+ at 1:00 p.m. today. Don’t miss the chance to watch Georgia chase the sweep and build on their impressive start to the season.

GAGE FULFORD

As a writer for Sports Illustrated covering Georgia athletics, Gage aims to give you an honest, in-depth look at everything happening with Georgia sports. As a current high-school football coach Fulford a true passion for the team and a deep knowledge of the games. Whether it is a breakdown on action or providing insights you won’t find anywhere else.

