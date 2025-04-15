How to Watch Georgia vs Georgia Tech
Everything you need to know on how to watch Georgia vs Georgia Tech.
College baseball fans are in for a treat as two in-state powerhouses, #5 Georgia and #14 Georgia Tech, face off in a high-stakes midweek clash on Tuesday, April 15th, at Truist Park the home of the Atlanta Braves.
Georgia Tech enters the matchup riding high after a series win over California. The Yellow Jackets are led by standout outfielder Drew Burress, whose electric bat and all-around play have been a driving force behind their rise in the rankings. Burress continues to make noise on the national stage and will be a key player to watch under the lights at Truist.
On the other side, the Georgia Bulldogs are fresh off an eye-opening series victory over previously top-ranked Arkansas. The Dawgs, currently ranked #5 in the nation, have been fueled by Kolby Branch’s leadership at the plate and a deep, consistent pitching staff that has shut down some of the best lineups in the country. Georgia’s arms will be tested again by a potent Yellow Jacket offense.
For those wanting to watch the game, it will unfortunately not be broadcatsed anywhere for fans to tune in. However, radio broadcasts will be available.
How to Watch Georgia vs Georgia Tech
• GameDay: Tuesday, April 15th
• Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
• Stadium: Truist Park
• Where: Atlanta, Georgia
• Radio: GeorgiaDogs.com
Following Tuesday's game, Georgia will travel to Nashville, Tennessee to take on the Vanderbilt Commodores in a weekend conference series. Georgia is 32-6 on the season and 10-5 in conference play.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily