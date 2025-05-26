Dawgs Daily

How to Watch NCAA Baseball Selection Show - Regional Sites Set to Be Reveal

Brooks Austin

Georgia pitcher Brian Curley (7) gets set to pitch during a NCAA baseball game against Texas A&M in Athens, Ga., on Friday, May 16, 2025. / Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The College Baseball tournament is about to begin, with the final rankings being released on Monday, May 26th at noon. Here’s how to watch the event. 

The College Baseball field of 64 teams is set to be announced on Monday, May 26th. Theirs plenty of anticipation to find out not only who’s made it, but for the Bulldogs, just how high of a seed will they ultimately be. 

It’s confirmed by D1baseball already Monday morning that Georgia will be one of the 16 regional hosts. Now, the question for Monday afternoon’s broadcast is just how highly among the sixteen will they fall and will it be inside the top-8 that have the chance to host a super-regional. 

According to D1baseball, the projected first-round field that is coming to Athens to take on the No. 1 regional seeded Georgia Bulldogs is expected to be Northeastern, Louisville and Bethune-Cookman.

The Bulldogs have been electric at home all season, holding an astounding (29-4) record at Foley Field.

How to Watch - NCAA Baseball Selection Show 2025

What Time?
The selection show begins at NOON EST.

What Channel?
Broadcasted live on ESPN2

What to Expect?
Georgia is projected currently to be a top-8 seed despite their quick and seemingly planned exit in the SEC Tournament.

Published
Brooks Austin
BROOKS AUSTIN

Brooks Austin is a former college football player turned journalist and broadcaster. Follow him on Twitter @BrooksAustinBA

