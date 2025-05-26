How to Watch NCAA Baseball Selection Show - Regional Sites Set to Be Reveal
The College Baseball tournament is about to begin, with the final rankings being released on Monday, May 26th at noon. Here’s how to watch the event.
The College Baseball field of 64 teams is set to be announced on Monday, May 26th. Theirs plenty of anticipation to find out not only who’s made it, but for the Bulldogs, just how high of a seed will they ultimately be.
It’s confirmed by D1baseball already Monday morning that Georgia will be one of the 16 regional hosts. Now, the question for Monday afternoon’s broadcast is just how highly among the sixteen will they fall and will it be inside the top-8 that have the chance to host a super-regional.
According to D1baseball, the projected first-round field that is coming to Athens to take on the No. 1 regional seeded Georgia Bulldogs is expected to be Northeastern, Louisville and Bethune-Cookman.
The Bulldogs have been electric at home all season, holding an astounding (29-4) record at Foley Field.
How to Watch - NCAA Baseball Selection Show 2025
What Time?
The selection show begins at NOON EST.
What Channel?
Broadcasted live on ESPN2
What to Expect?
Georgia is projected currently to be a top-8 seed despite their quick and seemingly planned exit in the SEC Tournament.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily