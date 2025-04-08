How To Watch - Presbyterian vs Georgia Baseball
The Georgia Bulldogs are set to host Presbyterian on Tuesday afternoon at Foley Field. Here's everything you need to know about the matchup and how to watch.
The Georgia Bulldogs are fresh off a series sweep against the Texas Longhorns out in Austin, Texas. They were beaten by a combined (8) runs over the three game stretch. It wasn't a handling by any means, but the Texas Longhorns pitching staff — currently ranked in the top-5 in team ERA — held the Georgia bats at bay.
The Bulldogs now play host to Presbyterian on Tuesday prior to a massive weekend series against the now No. 1 ranked Arkansas Razorbacks. Here's everything you need to know about the matchup.
How to Watch Presbyterian vs Georgia:
• GameDay: Friday, April 8th
• Game Time: 3:00 PM EST
• Stadium: Foley Field
• Where: Athens, Georgia
• Watch: SEC Network +
The Bulldogs are currently (29-5) on the year and are (8-4) in the Southeastern conference. With the majority of SEC play still remaining on the schedule for the 2025 season, the Bulldogs are currently ranked No. 7 in the latest D1baseball rankings.
It's set to be a big weekend in the city of Athens this weekend. With No. 1 Arkansas coming to town for a showdown on the diamond and G-Day scheduled for Saturday inside Sanford Stadium. Not to mention, a little thing called The Masters going on just down the road in Augusta, Georgia as well.
Tuesday's matchup against Presbyterian is a chance for the Bulldogs to get back on track.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily