Latest College Baseball Rankings See Georgia Stay Put After SEC Opening Weekend
The latest College Baseball Top-25 Rankings have been released following the opening weekend of conference play in the SEC. With the Bulldogs series win over Kentucky, they remain No. 4.
The Georgia Bulldogs took two of three from the Kentucky Wildcats on the opening weekend of SEC play. The Bulldogs outscored the Wildcats (36-26) on the weekend. Here are the latest College Baseball rankings.
College Baseball Rankings, March 17th
1. Tennessee
2. LSU
3. Arkansas
4. Georgia
5. Florida State
6. Oregon State
7. Clemson
8. Texas
9. Oregon
10. Oklahoma
11. Wake Forest
12. Alabama
13. Florida
14. Stanford
15. Dallas Baptist
16. Louisville
17. North Carolina
18. Ole Miss
19. Southern Miss
20. Auburn
21. UC Santa. Barbara
22. Vanderbilt
23. Virginia
24. Coastal Carolina
25. Troy
The Bulldogs lineup is undoubtedly national title caliber to this point in the season. They have scored with the best of them, they are second in the nation in home runs behind only Tennessee. They have really ran up the score to this point in the season. The only problem for the Bulldogs? It's been by force because the pitching staff can't quite keep opposing runners off the base paths. Georgia is currently ranked 71st in team ERA headed into the first weekend of SEC play where they allowd 26 runs in three games.
