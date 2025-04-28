Latest NCAA Baseball Rankings - Georgia Bulldogs On the Come Up
The Georgia Bulldogs are on the come up in the latest NCAA baseball rankings.
The Georgia Bulldogs got a needed series win over Oklahoma this past weekend after building a losing streak heading into Friday. The Bulldogs dropped the first game but rallied back to take the next two and to take the series. As a result, Georgia climbed up the latest NCAA baseball rankings.
Georgia remains in a strong position as postseason play starts to approach. They are 35-11 on the season, 12-9 in conference play and 26-3 at home this year. Needless to say, if Georgia is able to lockdown a regional being hosted at Foley Field, they better odds they have at moving on.
The Bulldogs have three conference series left on the season. The Missouri Tigers are up next, followed by the Alabama Crimson Tide and then the Texas A&M Aggies will come to Athens to finish off the regular season.
The SEC is loaded down once again this season with good baseball teams and that is reflected in the latest NCAA baseball rankings.
Latest NCAA Baseball Rankings:
- Texas
- LSU
- Clemson
- North Carolina
- Florida State
- Oregon
- Oregon State
- UC Irvine
- Georgia
- Auburn
- Arkansas
- Tennessee
- NC State
- UCLA
- Vanderbilt
- West Virginia
- Louisville
- Alabama
- Coastal Carolina
- Troy
- Oklahoma
- Southern Miss
- Ole Miss
- Arizona
- Kansas
This week, Georgia will host Kennesaw State for a midweek matchup and then the Dawgs will making the trip out to Columbia, Missouri to take on the Tigers. Missouri is dead last in the conference and holds a record of 0-21 against SEC teams.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily
ADVERTISING