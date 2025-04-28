Dawgs Daily

Latest NCAA Baseball Rankings - Georgia Bulldogs On the Come Up

The Georgia Bulldogs are on the come up in the latest NCAA baseball rankings.

Georgia Baseball heads to Clemson this week for a top-10 showdown.
The Georgia Bulldogs got a needed series win over Oklahoma this past weekend after building a losing streak heading into Friday. The Bulldogs dropped the first game but rallied back to take the next two and to take the series. As a result, Georgia climbed up the latest NCAA baseball rankings.

Georgia remains in a strong position as postseason play starts to approach. They are 35-11 on the season, 12-9 in conference play and 26-3 at home this year. Needless to say, if Georgia is able to lockdown a regional being hosted at Foley Field, they better odds they have at moving on.

The Bulldogs have three conference series left on the season. The Missouri Tigers are up next, followed by the Alabama Crimson Tide and then the Texas A&M Aggies will come to Athens to finish off the regular season.

The SEC is loaded down once again this season with good baseball teams and that is reflected in the latest NCAA baseball rankings.

Latest NCAA Baseball Rankings:

  1. Texas
  2. LSU
  3. Clemson
  4. North Carolina
  5. Florida State
  6. Oregon
  7. Oregon State
  8. UC Irvine
  9. Georgia
  10. Auburn
  11. Arkansas
  12. Tennessee
  13. NC State
  14. UCLA
  15. Vanderbilt
  16. West Virginia
  17. Louisville
  18. Alabama
  19. Coastal Carolina
  20. Troy
  21. Oklahoma
  22. Southern Miss
  23. Ole Miss
  24. Arizona
  25. Kansas

This week, Georgia will host Kennesaw State for a midweek matchup and then the Dawgs will making the trip out to Columbia, Missouri to take on the Tigers. Missouri is dead last in the conference and holds a record of 0-21 against SEC teams.

