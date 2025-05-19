Latest NCAA Baseball Rankings - Georgia Bulldogs Stay Put Ahead of SEC Tournament
The Georgia Bulldogs stayed put in the latest NCAA baseball rankings.
The final weekend of the regular season wrapped up and now it is postseason play time. The Georgia Bulldogs ended their regular season on a good note as they took the series against Texas A&M by winning game three on Saturday. However, the series win didn't do anything for them in the latest rankings.
Georgia did earn the fifth seed for the SEC tournament that is this week in Hoover, Alabama. The Bulldogs will play the winner of Kentucky and Oklahoma and the winner of Georgia's game will move on to play Vanderbilt in the quarterfinals.
While the SEC tournament provides one last shot for teams give a good final impression, all that matters is where they are seeded next Monday during the field of 64 selection show. The Dawgs are in a good spot and will likely earn a top seed which will allow them to host the regional and super regional rounds.
Last season, Georgia advanced to the super regional round and faced off against NC State, but fell one game short of making it to Omaha. This season, they will look to final punch their ticket to the College World Series.
In the latest rankings though, there isn't much of an update for Georgia as they stayed right where they were last week.
Latest NCAA Baseball Rankings:
- LSU
- Texas
- North Carolina
- Oregon
- Arkansas
- Florida State
- Oregon State
- Auburn
- Vanderbilt
- Georgia
- Coastal Carolina
- Southern Miss
- UCLA
- Clemson
- Florida
- Georgia Tech
- Ole Miss
- DBU
- Northeastern
- UC Irvine
- Tennessee
- NC State
- Alabama
- TCU
- Kansas
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily