LIVE UPDATES: Georgia Baseball vs Oklahoma Sooner - College World Series Game 2

The Georgia Bulldogs Baseball team hadn’t played a game in Omaha, Nebraska, at the College World Series in 15 years until Saturday night, when they opened up a lead against a CWS staple in the form of Texas and never looked back. A (7-1) win over the No. 6-ranked Texas Longhorns vaulted them onto the next round of the College World Series in the winner’s bracket. Monday’s opponent brings yet another SEC matchup in the form of the Oklahoma Sooners.

Georgia played 10 SEC weekend series this season, winning all but one of them on their way to winning the regular season and conference tournament titles. Though on their historic run, Texas and Oklahoma were never seen. That is, until Omaha.

Though the Sooners have a familiar feel and face to them. Sooners second baseman, Kyle Branch, is the younger brother of Georgia Bulldogs’ shortstop, Kolby Branch. It’s a topic that will undoubtedly be at the forefront of the discourse Monday night, apart from the weight of the matchup itself.

The Bulldogs have won 20 of the last 21 games entering Monday night’s matchup. They are an extremely hot baseball team. As are the Sooners, who, after a losing record in conference play this season, have won six games in a row, including knocking off Georgia Tech in the Atlanta Regional before beating Kansas in their super regional in straight contests.

RHP Caden Aoki is expected to get the start on the mound for the Georgia Bulldogs. The contest is scheduled for first pitch at 7 PM.

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Graduate RHP, Caden Aoki is expected to get the start for the Bulldogs who have a fresh bullpen after Joey Volchko's complete game performance Saturday night.

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