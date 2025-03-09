Dawgs Daily

LIVE Updates: Georgia Bulldogs vs Columbia Lions

Follow along as the Georgia Bulldogs take on the Columbia Lions in the final game of their weekend series.

Austin Mixon

GeorgiaÕs Kolby Branch (9) gets set to bat during an NCAA baseball game against UIC in Athens, Ga., on Friday, Feb. 21, 2025.
GeorgiaÕs Kolby Branch (9) gets set to bat during an NCAA baseball game against UIC in Athens, Ga., on Friday, Feb. 21, 2025. / Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Georgia looks to sweep the series and extend its win streak to 15 games against Columbia on Sunday.

Georgia looks to sweep the series and extend its win streak to 15 games against Columbia on Sunday.

Ryland Zaborowski has been unstoppable at the plate so far this series with four home runs and fourteen RBIs. Zaborowski's second home run on Saturday was a grand slam.

Georgia will look to get a good performance from its starting pitcher today as starting pitching has been an issue for the Bulldogs so far this season. Coach Wes Johnson will announce a starter closer to game time.

Kolten Smith had a promising performance in game two, coming out of the bullpen and pitching four innings of one run ball. Smith has dealt with injury and sickness for most of the season.

First Inning:
Top:

Bottom:

How to Watch: Georgia vs Columbia series finale

  • Location: Foley Field
  • Time: 12:00 pm
  • Stream: SECN+
  • Date: March 9, Sunday, 2025

